Alleged Realme 4 Retail Box Leaked on YouTube

Realme might be could be to launch its next series of smartphones soon enough. An alleged retail box of the Realme 4 was recently spotted on YouTube. The box has the Realme branding as well as the number '4' printed on top. While the box does look quite legit, we can’t be sure about if it is real or fake.

The company had launched the Realme 3 in India back in March followed by the Realme 3 Pro in April. It was also said that an 8GB RAM variant of the Pro variant would be launched in July.

The company is also due to launch the new Realme X which was launched in China last month. The handset comes with a full-screen display without any notch or punch holes. It features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels). There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. Since there is no notch, you get a pop-up front camera mechanism with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. On the inside, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC similar to what we saw on the Realme 3 Pro, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth camera. You get a 3,765 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 charging. Rest of the features include ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie 9, Dolby Atmos audio support and Hyper Boost 2.0 gaming mode.