Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Leaked, Here's What We Know

The leaked Samsung device is expected to launch as the Galaxy A91 and could be dubbed as the Galaxy S10 Lite in certain markets,

Trending Desk

Updated:December 6, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Leaked, Here's What We Know
The leaked Samsung device is expected to launch as the Galaxy A91 and could be dubbed as the Galaxy S10 Lite in certain markets,

Samsung is said to be working on a new mid-range device that is being dubbed as either the Galaxy S10 Lite or Galaxy A91. The specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone have been leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OneLeaks and 91Mobiles.

As per the leaks, the upcoming Samsung smartphone front the front looks very similar to the Galaxy Note 10 from having a centered aligned punch-hole on the display and slim bezzles. The back of the phone is expected to have a curved glass panel and a square-shaped camera module that is likely to come with either three or four cameras.

The leak by 91Mobiles says that the Samsung Galaxy A91/Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It further said that a periscope lens may also be included in the upcoming Samsung device. The punch-hole display is expected to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It further said that the upcoming Samsung smartphone is expected to sport 6.7-inch full HD AMOLED display. One of the variants is also expected to come with 5G support. The smartphone is expected to come powered with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard. The device is also expected to have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The leak said that the Samsung Galaxy A91 could launch as Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in some markers.

