Almost Nobody Plays Games On Netflix, This Report Confirms

Less than 1 per cent of Netflix subscribers are playing games on the platform. Netflix started its own gaming segment, for which subscribers had to download another app. Netflix was under the impression that the gaming app can be a good break from watching shows for its subscribers.

But the reality is far away from its expectations, and the figure of less than 1 per cent using its gaming app has been mentioned by an app analytics company called Apptopia.

As per the report, Netflix has around 221 million subscribers across the globe, and those who play games on Netflix come at an average of 1.7 million, which is less than 1 per cent of the total subscriber base for the video streaming platform.

Netflix started the gaming section via another app in November last year, and the company will be slightly concerned about the user turnover during this period.

One would have to agree that the idea of Netflix entering the gaming arena was perplexing, especially because the segment is very demanding, and experience is the top priority for users.

Netflix is still early into the segment, and if it can invest heavily to optimise the experience of its gaming app, users might eventually trickle down to the platform. It is easy to see that Netflix is looking at other sources of revenue, which has somewhat pushed the platform to consider bringing ad-tier plans for Netflix subscribers.

But the company has to devise a definite plan to target gamers, even if you are talking about those who play light games. Multiple reports quoting the company executives suggest it knows the scale of the task on its hand, but it is good to see Netflix trying different ways to make money in the market, especially when it is losing subscribers in most countries.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here