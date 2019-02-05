English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Alphabet Inc Reports Solid Q4 2018 Earnings, But Stocks Fall as Investors Worry About Google's Spending
Its revenue grew this quarter to $39.3 billion, up more than 21 percent from $32.3 billion last year.
Its revenue grew this quarter to $39.3 billion, up more than 21 percent from $32.3 billion last year.
Loading...
Google parent company Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter earnings, although its stock slid in after-hours trading over investor concerns about increased spending. Alphabet swung to a profit of $8.9 billion, up from a $3 billion loss in the same period a year ago due to the effects of a new federal tax law. Its revenue grew this quarter to $39.3 billion, up more than 21 percent from $32.3 billion last year. Alphabet’s earnings per share of $12.77 beat Wall Street expectations of $10.86 per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
But Alphabet also spent more on research and development and other expenses during the quarter, as it works to expand its cloud computing business and its long-term bets such as self-driving cars. Alphabet’s stock price dropped roughly 3 percent despite the beat in after-market trading Monday. Analysts attributed the decline to Alphabet’s increased investment in its cloud business, YouTube and other areas it hopes to grow.
Executives noted the company’s focus on expanding the cloud business during a call with analysts Monday, as it races to compete against rivals Amazon and Microsoft in the growing industry. Amazon currently leads in that market, followed by Microsoft and Google in a somewhat more distant third place.
Late last year, Google brought in former Oracle Corp. executive Thomas Kurian to lead its cloud business into what it hopes to be a rapid growth stage. Cloud bets are likely to start paying off in the coming years, said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives. And it would be short-sighted to count Google out, though Amazon and Microsoft’s businesses are larger.
“I think Microsoft and Amazon need to keep one eye open with Google,” he said. Google revenues from its “other” category, which includes what it pulls in from cloud services and hardware, climbed more than 30 percent to $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter.
Alphabet’s Other Bets business, which includes its self-driving car company Waymo and health-tech venture Verily, saw revenue rise to $154 million, up from $131 million in the year-ago period. But operating losses also ballooned to $1.3 billion, a 78 percent increase since the year-earlier quarter. Alphabet shares have climbed 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $1,141.42, a rise of 2 percent in the last 12 months.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
But Alphabet also spent more on research and development and other expenses during the quarter, as it works to expand its cloud computing business and its long-term bets such as self-driving cars. Alphabet’s stock price dropped roughly 3 percent despite the beat in after-market trading Monday. Analysts attributed the decline to Alphabet’s increased investment in its cloud business, YouTube and other areas it hopes to grow.
Executives noted the company’s focus on expanding the cloud business during a call with analysts Monday, as it races to compete against rivals Amazon and Microsoft in the growing industry. Amazon currently leads in that market, followed by Microsoft and Google in a somewhat more distant third place.
Late last year, Google brought in former Oracle Corp. executive Thomas Kurian to lead its cloud business into what it hopes to be a rapid growth stage. Cloud bets are likely to start paying off in the coming years, said Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives. And it would be short-sighted to count Google out, though Amazon and Microsoft’s businesses are larger.
“I think Microsoft and Amazon need to keep one eye open with Google,” he said. Google revenues from its “other” category, which includes what it pulls in from cloud services and hardware, climbed more than 30 percent to $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter.
Alphabet’s Other Bets business, which includes its self-driving car company Waymo and health-tech venture Verily, saw revenue rise to $154 million, up from $131 million in the year-ago period. But operating losses also ballooned to $1.3 billion, a 78 percent increase since the year-earlier quarter. Alphabet shares have climbed 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $1,141.42, a rise of 2 percent in the last 12 months.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Live TV
Recommended For You
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
- Swiggy Acquires AI Start-up Kint.io, as Competition With Zomato And Uber Eats Heats up
- As Google+ Nears Its End, Here is How You Can Download All Your Profile Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results