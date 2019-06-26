Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alphabet-Owned Sidewalk Labs Developing Billion-Dollar Smart City in Canada

The project is taking up investment of $990 million, and will be a massive, joint effort that will bring together government agencies and non-profit firms alike.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alphabet-Owned Sidewalk Labs Developing Billion-Dollar Smart City in Canada
The project is taking up investment of $990 million, and will be a massive, joint effort that will bring together government agencies and non-profit firms alike.
Loading...

Google's sister company Sidewalk Labs has revealed a massive plan for investing about $990 million to build a waterfront area in Toronto, Canada into a high-tech smart city. Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said the company is releasing the draft Master Innovation and Development Plan for Toronto's eastern waterfront, titled "Toronto Tomorrow: A New Approach for Inclusive Growth" after 18 months of preparations.

He said the project will be a joint collaboration between government agencies at various levels, non-profit partners and more than 100 Toronto firms, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. Under the plan of the Alphabet-owned company, a slice of the Toronto-based Quayside waterfront area will be turned into a high-tech smart city featuring buildings made from timbers, green energy, low emissions of greenhouse gas, a modular pavement system that is easy to repurpose for future temporary events, and installation of public WiFi service.

Doctoroff said when the project of a smart city within a city, a vision long championed by Alphabet CEO Larry Page, is completed by 2040, it will directly create 44,000 jobs and generate $3.26 billion in annual tax revenue, plus an annual gross domestic product of $10.78 billion. He called the master plan one that would produce the most innovative district in the world, which would reflect nearly every dimension of urban life, from mobility, sustainability, public realm and buildings to digital innovation.

The utopia-style area in Toronto's eastern waterfront would set a new standard for urban life in the 21st century, he said. Alphabet Inc. is the owner of Google and Sidewalk.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram