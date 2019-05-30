Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
2-min read

Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake

In Peru, Loon had the advantage of being ready with the on-ground requirements because of its on-going negotiations with Telefónica.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Alphabet’s Loon Balloons Were Beaming LTE in Peru, Within 48 Hours of The Earthquake
In Peru, Loon had the advantage of being ready with the on-ground requirements because of its on-going negotiations with Telefónica.
Loading...
When an earthquake that registered 8.0 on the Richter scale hit Peru on Sunday, mobile connectivity services were the first to get hit. This at a time when everyone wanted to know about the well-being of their loved ones. Help was at hand though, from perhaps a source that one wouldn’t immediately think of—internet relaying balloons, up in the sky. Alphabet Inc.’s subsidiary Loon LLC has revealed that it had balloons positioned above the earthquake hit Peru and were beaming down LTE connectivity for smartphones within 48 hours of the earthquake. These were activated after requests by Peru’s telecom operator Telefónica and the government of Peru.

“As Loon has evolved, we’ve come to better understand our ability to respond in disaster scenarios. Response is actually an imprecise way to view our unique capabilities. Preparedness is a more accurate way to understand them. It takes a lot of planning and setup to make balloon-powered internet work,” says Alastair Westgarth, CEO of Loon, in an official statement.

However, he does point out that before Loon’s internet relaying balloons can start providing LTE coverage over a region, they need to install ground infrastructure which can then integrate with the mobile networks. There are also regulatory approvals, and the requirement to stay out of flight paths, for instance. In Peru, Loon had the advantage of being ready with the on-ground requirements because of its on-going negotiations with Telefónica, the idea being to get a contract in place to extend mobile internet access to the remote areas of Peru, including parts of the Amazon region. “However, with Loon already active in a country, as is the case in Peru, our ability to respond to a natural disaster can be measured in hours or days rather than weeks,” says Westgarth.

This is not the first time that Loon has responded to a disaster in South America. In 2017, the company worked with Telefónica to provide LTE connectivity when northern regions of Peru were hit by extensive flooding. In the same year, Loon provided service with AT&T and T-Mobile after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

This indeed could be a very important technology in the future, particularly at a time when a natural calamity impacts a region. The speed with which Loon was able to deploy connectivity services to further enable connectivity as well as the rescue and relief operations, could perhaps be a template that many other governments could also look at intently.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram