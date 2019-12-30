Amazfit Bip S to Launch at CES 2020: Here's What We Know
The new smartwatch will have a longer battery life, improved performance and be more lightweight than the original Amazfit Bip.
Image for Representation (Image Source: Twitter/ Amazfit)
Huami confirmed its presence at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 to showcase new products and technologies. While it was known that the company is going to reveal its first true wireless earbuds, it seems like there’s more in store at the mega event. As posted by the official Twitter handle of Amazfit, the manufacturer will unveil the Amazfit Bip S, its latest affordable smartwatch in January
The company tweeted, “More powerful with an ultra-long #battery life. The #Amazfit BipS is worth the wait! We'll be unveiling it at #CES2020! #LeepOverLimits”
More powerful with an ultra-long #battery life. The #Amazfit BipS is worth the wait!We'll be unveiling it at #CES2020!Learn more at https://t.co/cL92fgNp7l.#LeepOverLimits pic.twitter.com/WmEThWNbe2— Amazfit (@amazfit) December 26, 2019
According to the tweet, the new watch will be more powerful than the current model, with improved battery life and will also be lightweight. Other specifications of the smartwatch will be revealed at the event. The Amazfit Bip was originally released in 2018. This year, Huami followed it up with the Bip Lite, which is more or less the same as the previous one. Later, in August this year, the manufacturer introduced Amazfit GTS and the Amazefit GTR bundled with sharp displays and new activity-tracking features.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aayush Sharma Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Ayat with Arpita Khan, See Here
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi Fans Ask What is That
- 10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane