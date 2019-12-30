Amazfit Bip S to Launch at CES 2020: Here's What We Know

Huami confirmed its presence at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 to showcase new products and technologies. While it was known that the company is going to reveal its first true wireless earbuds, it seems like there’s more in store at the mega event. As posted by the official Twitter handle of Amazfit, the manufacturer will unveil the Amazfit Bip S, its latest affordable smartwatch in January

The company tweeted, “More powerful with an ultra-long #battery life. The #Amazfit BipS is worth the wait! We'll be unveiling it at #CES2020! #LeepOverLimits”

According to the tweet, the new watch will be more powerful than the current model, with improved battery life and will also be lightweight. Other specifications of the smartwatch will be revealed at the event. The Amazfit Bip was originally released in 2018. This year, Huami followed it up with the Bip Lite, which is more or less the same as the previous one. Later, in August this year, the manufacturer introduced Amazfit GTS and the Amazefit GTR bundled with sharp displays and new activity-tracking features.

