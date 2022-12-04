Amazfit Falcon Rugged Smartwatch Launches In India To Take On Apple Watch

Amazfit is entering the premium arena with its boldest model to date called the Amazfit Falcon. The premium factor has been mixed with durability, with the best-ever military-grade rating and water resistance offered by the company. Falcon made its global debut last month, and now the brand is bringing it to the Indian market this week. These features have also made the company push the price levers of its product, putting it on par with the Apple Watch.

Amazfit Falcon India Price

Amazfit Falcon has launched in India as its most-expensive smartwatch to date. The Falcon is priced at Rs 44,999 and is available in the country via its online partner.

Amazfit Falcon Features

So what does Amazfit bring to the table with the Falcon smartwatch at such a hefty price? It features a 1.28-inch AMOLED touchscreen and the display is made of Sapphire Crystal Glass with a top-notch durability rating claimed. It has a built-in six-satellite positioning system which delivers accurate tracking and offers a strong signal.

It runs on the Zepp OS platform which we have previously seen on the Amazfit GTR series and the T-Rex lineup. It has been developed on the RTOS platform which is lightweight yet feature packed.

The Falcon has been built using an aircraft-grade TC4 titanium body and is claimed to have passed 15 military-grade tests. It can operate in water up to 200 meters which is one of the first for the brand. The smartwatch has 150+ sports modes along with health features like the heart monitoring system, SpO2 tracker, sleep monitor and more.

Amazfit has packed the Falcon with a 500mAh battery that promises 2 weeks of battery life but with typical usage, so expect the backup claim to drop under 10 days with the Falcon used at full tilt.

