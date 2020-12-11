Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Arrive Soon

The Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch by Huami has debuted in India, nearly two months after its global launch. The device is available to pre-book starting today, and its sale will take place on December 17 via Amazfit India website and Flipkart. The Chinese wearable company has also announced the launch of Amazfit GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini smartwatches in India, although their availability details remain unclear. More information from the company is expected soon.

The Amazfit GTR 2 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the Sport Edition while the Classic Edition of the device comes with a price tag of Rs 13,499. The sports variant features an aluminium alloy body while classic variant has stainless steel finish. Flipkart has also announced some sale deals such as 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, standard EMI at RS 445 per month, and 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Pricing details of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini smartwatches are yet to release.

In terms of design, the Amazfit GTR 2 features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454 pixels resolution and 326ppi. The display comes with touch support and has an oDLC coating as well as anti-fingerprint coating. Its notable features include heart rate sensor, a blood-oxygen saturation measurement, 12 professional sports modes, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS with dual satellite positioning and NFC. Both the variants are available in Obsidian Black colour option. Users will also have access to phone notifications, do not disturb mode, weather and alarm access, inbuilt Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and more. Huami sub-brand Amazfit has provided a 417mAh battery on the GTR 2 that can offer up to 14 days of battery life. It is also water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Specifications of the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini smartwatches are not disclosed for the Indian market, although the two devices were launched earlier this year. The Amazfit GTS 2 has a rectangular 1.65-inch display and offers 20 days of battery life with 246mAh battery. Overall features on the Amazfit GTS 2 are similar to that of GTR 2. Currently, the first-gen Amazfit GTS is available in India for Rs 9,999. Whereas, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini key specifications include a 1.55-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, and NFC. It comes SpO2 support, sleep and activity tracking, and has over 70 sports modes. The smartwatch packs a 220mAh battery, that is touted to offer up to 21 days of battery life.