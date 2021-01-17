Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e Smartwatches' Prices Revealed Ahead of January 19 India Launch

The Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches will launch in India on January 19. First launched in China last year and later made their global debut at the CES 2021, the two devices feature similar specifications except for a major difference in the battery life. Notably, ahead of their official launch in India, the pricing has been revealed by the company. Both devices come in three distinct colour options in the country.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches price in India is listed as Rs 9,999 on the Amazfit website. However, the Amazfit GTS 2e's price on Flipkart is set at Rs 13,999, while Amazfit GTR 2e's Amazon micro-site does not reveal any price details. Though, this may indicate that the company is offering an introductory price cut on its website, though it is just a speculation. More clarity over this from Amazfit is expected ahead of January 19 launch.

In terms of specifications, the Amazfit GTR 2e sports a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display that has 454x454 pixel resolution and Always-On functionality support. The display panel also has tempered glass on top with anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. It weighs 32 grams without the strap and can last for up 24 days on a single charge (typical usage). The smartwatch has 90 sports modes with more than 50 watch faces, and can further monitor stress levels. Additionally, it is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and users can manage the fitness tracker via the Zepp app.

The Amazfit GTR 2e will be available for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit's India website in Obsidian Black, Slate Grey, and Matcha Green colour variants.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2e features a 1.65-inch AMOLED square-shaped display that has slim bezels and 348x442 pixels. Notable features on the smartwatch include Always-On functionality, heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring, and 90 sports modes with over 50 watch faces. It is touted to 14-day battery life per charge and comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. The upcoming Amazfit device further packs PAI health assessment system and voice assessment features. Customers can choose between its Urban Grey, Desert Gold, and Midnight Black colour variants via Flipkart and Amazfit's India website.