Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19: All You Need to Know

The Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches will launch in India on January 19. First launched in China last year and later made its global debut at the CES 2021, the two devices feature similar specifications except for a difference in the battery life. The two models also come with an AMOLED Always-On display and 5ATM water resistance rating. The Amazfit GTR 2e will retail on Amazon, while the Amazfit GTS 2e will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers can also purchase the devices via Amazfit's India website.

Starting with the Amazfit GTR 2e, the smartwatch comes a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display that has 454x454 pixel resolution and Always-On functionality support. The display panel also has tempered glass on top with anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. It weighs 32 grams without the strap and can last for up 24 days on a single charge. The smartwatch has 90 sports modes with more than 50 watch faces, and can further monitor stress levels. It is compatible with iPhone and Android devices, and users can manage the fitness tracker via the Zepp app. The Amazfit GTR 2e will be available for purchase via Amazon and Amazfit's India website in Obsidian Black, Slate Grey, and Matcha Green colour variants.

Do everything that you have planned. With better efficiency and convenience; with a battery that lasts longer.#AmazfitGTR2e gives you the motivation to #DoMoreThanExist with 24-days battery life.Launching on 19th January on https://t.co/S3Wy4EwH2M and Amazon#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/0MfUBNJfJF — Amazfit India (@AmazfitIndia) January 15, 2021

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2e has a bezel-less design and a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED square-shaped display. It comes with heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring and supports Always-On functionality. The Amazfit GTS 2e also has 90 sports modes with over 50 watch faces, and 5ATM water resistance rating. It can last up to 14-day battery life per charge, and the smartwatch carries PAI health assessment system and voice assessment features. The smartwatch comes in Urban Grey, Desert Gold, and Midnight Black colour variants and will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Amazfit's India website.