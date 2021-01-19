Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e With Always-On Display, 90 Sports Modes Launched in India: Priced at Rs 9,999

The Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches have debuted in India, weeks after the devices were showcased at CES 2021 event. Originally unveiled in China in December 2020, the two devices pack similar features except for a major difference in the battery life and dial-shape. Notable features on the Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e models include always-on display, PAI Health Assessment system and 5ATM water resistance. The two smartwatch models also come in three colour options.

Notably, both the Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches price in India is set at Rs 9,999, each. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Slate Grey, and Matcha Green colour options while the GTS 2e is available Urban Grey, Desert Gold, and Midnight Black colour variants via Amazfit website. Additionally, the Amazfit GTR2e is retailing on Amazon and the Amazfit GTS 2e is available via Flipkart as well. Both platforms are offering limited sale deals as a part of Republic Day celebrations in India.

In terms of specifications, the Amazfit GTR 2e sports a 1.39-inch round AMOLED display that has 454x454 pixel resolution and always-on functionality support. The display panel also has tempered glass on top with anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. It weighs 32 grams without the strap and can last for up 24 days on a single charge (typical usage). The smartwatch has 90 sports modes with more than 50 watch faces, and can further monitor stress levels and continuous heart rate. Additionally, it is compatible with iOS and Android devices, and users can manage the fitness tracker via the Zepp app.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2e features a 1.65-inch AMOLED square-shaped display that has slim bezels and 348x442 pixels. Notable features on the smartwatch include always-on functionality, heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring, and 90 sports modes with over 50 watch faces. It is touted to 14-day battery life per charge (typical usage) and comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. The smartwatch weighs 25 grams without the strap.

Both Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatches come with PAI health assessment system and voice control features. Users can also get their phone app notifications or control music via the device(s).