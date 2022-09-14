Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display And 14 Days Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Amazfit has brought its new GTR 4 smartwatch to the Indian market this week, giving people more options in the premium wearable segment. The GTR 4 is the successor to last year’s GTR 3 from the brand. Amazfit has a broad range of wearables in the country, available across different price points, and the GTR 4 is coming in to give buyers more options. The flagship product from the brand has an AMOLED display, circular-shaped display and promises a long battery life.

Amazfit GTR 4 Price In India

Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch is priced at Rs 16,999 in India but for a limited period, you get a discount via bank offer which brings the final price to Rs 15,299. Amazfit is also giving a couple of straps to those buying the GTR 4.

Amazfit GTR 4 Specifications

The GTR 4 smartwatch gets a 1.43-inch AMOLED display that gives you HD screen resolution, and supports Always-On Display feature. The brand has offered 200+ watch faces that can be tried on the bright and colourful display. You can store up to 5 watch faces on the device.

Amazfit is targeting both business and fitness consumers with the new GTR series smartwatch. It is powered by the new-look Zepp OS which promises improved battery life and support for more third-party apps. The brand has opted with Alexa as the voice assistant, instead of going with Google. It also supports Bluetooth calling, and lets you store music on the device.

On the fitness side, the GTR 4 has 150 sports modes and it can automatically recognise if you start walking or running etc. It also gets a dual-band GPS antenna to track real-time movement via the satellite. You also have the regular sleep, 24×7 heart monitoring and other trackers available for different purposes. Even with all this available, Amazfit says the GTR 4 can last for around 2 weeks, which is pretty good. Amazfit is pitting the smartwatch against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus Watch and a few more that are available in the market.

