Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Smartwatch Announced in India: Price, Specifications

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch gets a new version that costs much less than the previous model. The new GTS 2 Mini smartwatch will be available in India on April 11 via sale through online stores. Amazfit is calling it the GTS 2 Mini new version smartwatch, which could be confusing for many buyers.

The GTS 2 Mini version has the same features like its pricier predecessor, with an AMOLED display and promises a battery life of up to 2 weeks on regular usage.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Smartwatch India Price

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini new version is priced at Rs 5,999 in India, but those getting the new smartwatch on Monday, April 11 can pick it for a special price of Rs 4,999. Amazfit says the special price is limited to just one-day. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini new version smartwatch is available through the company website and Amazon in India.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Smartwatch Specifications

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini new version smartwatch sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED display which supports resolution of 354 x 306 pixels. The display comes with 80+ watch face themes and 60+ always-on display patterns. The screen brightness maxes out at 450 nits, and the 2.5D glass offers a premium look.

For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.0 which works on both Android (5.0 version or later) and iOS (10 version or higher) devices via the Zepp app. It also has GPS for navigation support. The fitness side of the smartwatch includes a 24×7 heart rate monitoring system, SpO2 sensor, PAI sensor, sleep tracking, menstrual tracking and more. The smartwatch gets additional durability and water resistance thanks to the 5ATM rating.

The built-on 220mAh battery promises battery life of up to 2 weeks on regular usage, and the smartwatch gets fully charged in 2 hours.

