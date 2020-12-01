Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Pop Pro Smartwatches With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Unveiled: All You Need to Know

Huami is refreshing Amazfit smartwatches lineup with the launch of GTS 2 Mini and Amazfit Pop Pro. Both the smartwatches have debuted in China, and the company is yet to share their global availability details. The GTS 2 Mini and Amazfit Pop Pro come with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity, and the smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is essentially a toned-down version of the Amazfit GTS 2 that debuted nearly two months ago.

Huami shared the launch details on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, while the smartwatches are also listed on the company's China website. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with a price tag of CNY 699 which is roughly Rs 7,800 in India, and the Amazfit Pop Pro is priced at CNY 349 (approx Rs 4,000). The smartwatches are available in a variety of colour options such as black and pink. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is already available to purchase in China while the Amazfit Pop sale will start on December 10. As mentioned the company is yet to share the global availability details. Notably, a report by Tech Androids claims that the Amazfit Pop Pro will launch in India as Amazfit Bip U Pro.

In terms of specifications, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini sports a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 354x306 pixels and 301ppi pixel density. It comes with a 5ATM rating, and inbuilt Xiaomi's Xiao AI voice assistant support. The smartwatch is touted to last 21 days with "basic watch" mode. Notable features of the Amazfit GTS 2 mini include sleep tracker, activity tracker, over 70 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate monitoring sensor, and SpO2 (blood oxygen level) monitoring. The smartwatch features an aluminium body and supports Bluetooth v5 and NFC.

Whereas, the Amazfit Pop Pro comes with a 1.43-inch TFT touchscreen display with screen resolution 320x302 pixels. It includes GPS support, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, and 60 sports modes. The smartwatch packs 225mAh battery that is said to offer up to nine days of running time. As mentioned, the Amazfit Pop Pro is compatible with Android and iOS devices.