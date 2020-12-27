Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch Pre-Booking Starts in India, Priced at Rs 6,999

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatch by Huami pre-booking has started in India. The wearable company recently unveiled the GTS 2 mini alongside the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2 that are also available to pre-book in the country, at the moment. Notable features of the Amazfit GTS 2 mini include always-on AMOLED display and a PPG optical sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring. It is touted to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage on a single charge.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini price in India is set at Rs 6,999. Customers can pre-order the smartwatch via Amazon India or Amazfit India website in Flamingo Pink and Midnight Black colour options. Its Sage Green colour option is not yet available to pre-book. The exact availability details of the GTS 2 mini also remain unclear, and more information from the company is expected shortly. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions for Amazon Prime members. On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS 2 carries a price tag of Rs 12,999, and the Amazfit GTR 2 Classic Edition is priced at Rs 13,499.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini resembles the vanilla GST 2 with its square-shape dial and curved edges. The watch also has a digital crown on the right side. It packs a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 306x354 pixels resolution and 301ppi pixel density. The smartwatch features an aluminium alloy body that weighs 19.5 grams. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with features like 24-hour heart rate monitoring, Huami BioTracker 2, and Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) sensor. It also ships with over 50 watch faces and 70 sport modes.

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini by Huami is also capable of tracking menstrual cycle, stress levels, and sleep quality. Users can control music and get app notifications on the smartwatch directly. In terms of compatibility, the Amazfit GTS 2 mini is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. As mentioned, the device is touted to provide 14 days of battery life (per charge) with its 220mAh battery. Users can manage and track data via the Zepp app.