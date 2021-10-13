CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amazfit GTS 3, GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications & More

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 are available at a price tag of Rs 13,500, Rs 17,300 and Rs 13,500 respectively.

Zepp Health has recently unveiled its Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, and Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatches. The latest offering will run on the Zepp OS. The smartwatches also feature third-party app support and come with support for Alexa voice assistant by Amazon. The display features a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and is equipped with an anti-fingerprint layer and tempered glass.

The Amazfit GTR 3 comes with a circular 1.39-inch HD (454×454 pixels) AMOLED touch display sporting a pixel density of 326ppi. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, on the other hand, highlights a circular 1.45-inch Ultra-HD (480×480 pixels) AMOLED touch display with a pixel density of 331ppi.

The yet-to-be available Amazfit GTS 3 sports a 1.75-inch HD (390×450 pixels) square-shaped AMOLED touch screen with a pixel density of 341 ppi.

The smartwatches also offer a range of health monitoring systems like 24×7 heart rate monitoring, tracking of sleep and blood oxygen and much more. The wearables also have more than 150 sports modes.

As a limited offer, the company is also offering the Amazfit Powerbuds that incur a price tag of Rs 6,000 for free with the Amazfit GTR 3 and Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. While the GTR 3 variant is available in thunder black and moonlight grey colour options, the GTR 3 Pro is retailed in infinite black and brown leather colour choices.

The Amazfit GTS 3 on the other hand will be sold in terra rosa, ivory white and graphite black options. Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 are available at a price tag of Rs 13,500, Rs 17,300 and Rs 13,500 respectively. While the first two watches are available for sale in the market, GTS 3 will start retailing on October 20. You can purchase them from Amazon.

first published:October 13, 2021, 11:47 IST