Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Launched in India Starting at Rs 6,999: All Details Here

Huami-owned Amazfit has announced the expansion of its product portfolio in India by launching a pair of pocket-friendly TWS earbuds. The hearables known as the PowerBuds TWS will go on sale in the country on August 6 and has been priced at Rs 6,999. The earbuds pack eight hours of battery life on a single charge, IP55 dust and water resistance rating, Motion Beat mode to boost the bass, and a heart monitor as well. As per Amazfit, the TWS earphones will be sold in two colour options and will be available through Amazfit India's official site as well as during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Specifications

The Amazfit PowerBuds TWS feature 9mm drivers to provide high-definition audio and one of the highlights of the product is the in-ear PPG heart rate sensor which claims to alert users once the heart rate exceeds the warning level. As far as the battery is concerned, each earbud packs a 55mAh battery, which as already mentioned, provides eight hours of battery life on a single charge and total up to 24 hours of battery life when combined with the charging case backed by a 450mAh battery. Another headline feature of the device is the ENC dual microphone for noise reduction to improve call qualities. Furthermore, The touch-enabled earbuds also comes with double tap and triple tap functions as well.

Other interesting features of the earbuds include in-ear sensors that automatically pauses music once a user removes the earbud and a detachable magnetic sports hook that can be attached to the earpieces so that they don't fall off during workout sessions.