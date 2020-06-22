Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Check Price, Specs and More

Wearable maker Huami has launched the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India. The sports-oriented wearable that is already selling in other markets comes with 80 sport modes, a full-round transflective display, and a circular-dial feature. Priced at Rs 13,990, the Amazfit Stratos 3 offers a 14-day battery life on a single charge and comes with 5ATM certification, which makes it water-resistant for up to 50 meters. Those interested can purchase the smartwatch at https://in.amazfit.com/ while the device will also go on sale tonight on e-commerce platform Flipkart from 8PM IST.

Amazfit Stratos 3 Specifications

The Amazfit Stratos 3 features a 1.34-inch display with a 320x320 pixels screen resolution along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. Under the hood, the smartwatch is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and packs 512MB RAM with 2GB of internal storage as well as a 300mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. The device comes with built-in activity profiles like Ultra-Endurance Mode, VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data.

Other features include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor that provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, heart rate interval values and there is also a 'First Beat' professional-level sports analysis for skills improvement and injury prevention. For connectivity, the device includes Bluetooth 4.2 + BLE 5.0, 2.4 GHZ Wi-Fi connection, NFC, GPS/ GLONASS. The Amazfit Stratos 3 runs on AmazfitOS and comes with a standard one-year manufacturer's warranty.