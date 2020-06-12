Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Now Available in India at Rs 9,999

Fitness wearables maker Huami has announced the availability of its new Amazfit T-Rex fitness smartwatch in India. First showcased at CES 2020, the rugged smartwatch comes with a host of features as well as US Military’s MIL-STD-810G standard making it extremely durable.

The smartwatch comes with a circular 1.3-inch AMOLED display offering a resolution of 360x360 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The watch looks like a typical sports watch almost giving off a Casio G-Shock look and feel. The company says that it can withstand extreme temperatures as well as damp, salt and other challenging outdoor conditions, surviving for two hours under rapid temperature ranging from -40 to 70℃.

The smartwatch comes with 14 sports modes, ranging from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and so on. It also comes with built-in GPS and GLONASS, a BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, as well as an activity tracker and a sleep monitoring sensor. It has a 390mAh battery which is said to offer 20 days of battery life with light usage and 20 hours with continuous GPS tracking. It also comes with a minimal watch mode so you can extend the battery life to 60 days. Other notable features include 5ATM water-resistance, an always-on display, and a selection of 30 watch faces.

The watch is being offered in four colour options in India including Rock Black, Camo Green, Khaki and Army Green. Apart from Amazon India, the new Amazfit R-Rex can be purchased on the company’s own website over here.

