1-min read

Amazon Accidentally Leaks Specs of Upcoming Nvidia Shield TV Pro, Pulls it Down Later

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro will launch on October 28 price at $199 and will support Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and have built-in Google Assistant support too.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
NVIDIA shield TV Pro (Source: 9to5Google)

Several rumours have been doing the rounds that Nvidia is coming up with a successor of Nvidia Shield TV. According to a report, a listing of yet-to-be-officially announced Nvidia Shield TV Pro went live on Amazon. The pre-orders were, however, available for a brief span of time as the retailer pulled out the device from its website. The listing confirms that Nvidia Shield TV Pro will be launched on October 28 and will cost $199 (approximately Rs 14,150), which is slightly higher than the Nvidia Shield TV.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro will come equipped with more powerful Tegra X1+ processor along with 3GB of RAM. In terms of hardware, the upcoming device will have a more solid remote control, which is more advanced and has motion-activated backlit buttons, voice control, Bluetooth control, buttons for power, volume, fast-forward, rewind, play/pause, an IR blaster to control your TV. It will also have a user-customisable button. Apart from these, the new Nvidia Shield TV Pro processor will be 25 per cent faster than the previous generation. It will have 16GB storage similar to that of the current model.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro will offer support for Dolby Vision HDR, along with surround sound with Dolby Atmos support. It is also expected to have built-in Google Assistant support. Despite all these specifications, what still remains unclear is whether the Android TV box will come with Google's new Android 10 or will be available with the previous version of the operating system.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
