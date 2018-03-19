English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Adds 6 New Fulfilment Centers to Boost Large Appliances And Furniture Sales
Amazon is prepping up for the upcoming summer sales.
Amazon to expand its Fulfilment Centres across India. (Photo: Reuters)
Amazon.in announced today that it has invested in 6 more specialized Fulfilment Centres in Coimbatore, Pune, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bhopal and 25 additional Delivery Stations exclusively for the fulfilment of Large Appliances and Furniture. With this launch, Amazon.in, now has a specialised network of 15 Fulfilment Centres spread over 1.3 million square feet with 5 million cubic feet of storage space and 60 delivery stations exclusively to cater to customer needs in over 400 cities.
Amazon claims that given the summer season, customer demand for large appliances especially refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers and washing machines has increased multifold. To cater to growing customer needs, Amazon.in has also expanded its existing storage capacity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad.
Through the expansion of this specialized fulfilment network, Amazon aims to ensure faster delivery to customers across more than 6,500 pin codes in the country, with customers in 30 cities now being able to avail next day delivery services for these categories. In addition, Amazon.in enables installation services across 200 cities on appliances from brands such as LG, BPL, Whirlpool, Bosch, Haier to name a few. Customers can schedule the installation at a convenient time slot during the purchase itself and keep track. For the furniture category, Amazon offers scheduled delivery and installation experience across 45 cities.
Suchit Subhas, Category Leader- Appliances, Amazon India said, “Our investments in infrastructure, installation services and sound finance options have led to changes in customer behaviour and adoption of online shopping for Large appliances and Furniture. With this infrastructure addition, we want to extend scheduled and next day delivery to more customers.”
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
