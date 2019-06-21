Amazon Aims to Use Its Prime Air Drone Delivery for Surveillance as a Service
Alongside using drones for delivering packages, Amazon also wants to use it as a remote surveillance device that can help users track surroundings of their homes.
Alongside using drones for delivering packages, Amazon also wants to use it as a remote surveillance device that can help users track surroundings of their homes.
Taking its ambition of executing drone-based deliveries a notch higher, Amazon is now planning to offer "surveillance as a service" coupled with its futuristic unmanned aerial product delivery idea. Overcoming another hurdle before achieving its target, the e-commerce giant recently won a patent to construct a drone that woud be capable of performing surveillance and property imagery as a "secondary task" after executing package deliveries, Quartz reported on Thursday.
The company thinks that a user may want to "subscribe to a surveillance system to provide surveillance as a service," a riff on the established "software as a service" category. In its patent Amazon suggests that the drone-based surveillance would be superior to traditional video-camera installations that have limited range, are liable to miss things and can be manipulated or damaged by an intruder. Earlier in June, Amazon consumer chief Jeff Wilke had mentioned that the company could start using its Prime Air drone to deliver packages to customers within the next few months and this patent seems to be in line with the company's vision.
The current surveillance capabilities offered by Amazon are already quite extensive. In February 2018, Amazon paid over $1 billion for Ring, the maker of a "smart doorbell" that sends a video feed customers can check and answer from their smartphone. Three months after that deal, Amazon launched "Neighbors" as a crime reporting social network that encourages users to upload videos straight from their Ring security cameras and tag posts with labels like "Crime," "Safety," and "Suspicious."
In addition, the company also offers Amazon Key, a service that lets Prime members have packages delivered straight into their homes if they install its smart lock on their door and Amazon security cameras inside their homes. However, the company is often under scrutiny on charges of non-consensual and illegal user data collection.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
- Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh’s Release Postponed after Baahubali Producers File Complaint Over Unpaid Dues
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Shilpa Shetty Makes Yoga The Fitness Mantra For Fans
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s