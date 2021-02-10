Amazon Alexa App for iOS Now Supports Apple's Dynamic Type Feature, Gets Light and Dark Themes

Amazon is rolling out new updates for its Alexa app for iOS devices that improves its overall accessibility. The latest version of the app, Amazon Alexa v2.2.401007.0 brings a light mode over the existing dark mode. The mobile app now also supports Apple's Dynamic Type feature that allows users to choose the size of textual content displayed on the screen. It helps users who need larger texts for better readability. It also accommodates those who can read smaller texts, allowing more information to appear on the screen.

Apple iPhone users must ensure they are using the latest version of the Alexa app to enjoy the new features. Users can get the Alexa v2.2.401007.0 app from Apple App Store. Additionally, Amazon notes the app's pages, menus, and controls now support both light and dark modes. Devices that don't support dark mode will only get the light mode to use, the e-commerce giant added in an in-app notification. Apple iPhone users can use the light mode on the Alexa app by adjusting the smartphone's light or dark mode. Users can use dark mode on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch by heading to Settings > Display & Brightness > Select Dark to turn on Dark Mode. They can also simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the control panel and the long-press the brightness bar, and select dark. It also means that the Alexa app will automatically adjust the display mode based on the smartphone's light/dark mode routine setting.

As pointed out by Forbes, another big change is the official support for Apple's Dynamic Type feature that will allow Alexa app users to adjust the size of the texts. The accessibility benefits are twofold: The Alexa app is more accessible for users who need considerably larger text, and they needn't have to adjust text size in the app itself any longer because Dynamic Type bows to a user’s global setting. Both updates on Amazon Alexa app are rolling out in India as well.