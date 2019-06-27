Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs

The arguments between Amazon and Google are surely a thing of the past. In yet another promise meant to mend the broken relations, a few months ago, Amazon had promised to bring the Alexa smart assistant to Sony’s TVs running Android. In a recent development, Amazon has released a new app in the Google Play Store for Google's Android TV platform, making it possible to use Alexa on selecte Android TVs of the Sony Bravia line-up. The Amazon Alexa Music, Cameras and TV Control app is available to download for free from the Google Play Store for those with compatible Sony Android TV sets.

The app is currently available in the US, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Austria, and the Republic of Ireland. It allows the Sony Bravia TV users to listen to music from Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and much more. Once you install the app on your television sets, select a group for your TV and complete the guided Sony set-up. It will allow the subscribers to use an Alexa enabled speaker to view your cameras or play music through your TV. However, make sure that you have all the skills for music providers and cameras using the Alexa mobile app enabled. Amazon Alexa will also be able to change the channel, adjust the volume, switch inputs, and control media playback for your TV, as needed.

The release came in after Amazon and Google decided to put an end to their rivalry in April and came to an agreement to be more accepting of each other’s respective products moving forward. In the past, Google and Amazon haven’t always gotten along. While there was a long absence of Prime Video on Android or Android TV devices, Amazon had also removed the Chrome cast from its store in the past. But it has since been promised that Prime Video will be rolled out for Android TV while the Amazon Fire TV devices will get the official YouTube app as well.