English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amazon Alexa Can Now Adjust Your Echo's Equalizer
This week Amazon announced its new equalizer and sound mode controls for select Alexa-enabled devices, allowing its customers to personalize the tone of their audio through speech.
Amazon Alexa Can Now Adjust Your Echo's Equalizer (photo for representation, image: AFPrelaxnews)
New equalizer and sound mode controls are coming to select Alexa devices, allowing users to simply tell their speakers to 'crank up the bass' or 'set sports mode'. More households are adopting smart speakers, often having multiple devices dotted around for easy listening in every room. To control the settings, such as volume or bass, most devices require users to open an app or tap the speaker, however Amazon has come up with a way to boost and simplify the playback experience through voice command.
This week Amazon announced its new equalizer and sound mode controls for select Alexa-enabled devices, allowing its US customers to personalize the tone of their audio through speech. Supported speakers will include the brand's own Echo family, as well as a few third-party options, such as the new Sonos Beam and Polk Command Bar. “Alexa, crank up the bass,” “Alexa, turn up treble,” or “Alexa, set TV mode.” It's as easy as that.
There are three supported bands (Bass, Midrange, Treble) that define audio frequency ranges, and different devices can be set to different outputs to achieve the right sound. Those who take their movies seriously may like to be able to set the front-facing speaker to ‘Bass' and another to ‘Treble' for a more immersive experience. Once the EQ is set to the listeners' preference, they will remain that way for any audio played subsequently. What sounded great during the movie may not be as suitable for a podcast? -- this can again be changed with a simple command.
Five preset modes make it easy for those who aren't audiophiles to get the right settings depending on what they are listening to -- movie, music, night, sport and TV. The developer blog, which details the new functions that are coming soon, does not state when or if this will be made available outside of the US in the near future.
Also Watch
This week Amazon announced its new equalizer and sound mode controls for select Alexa-enabled devices, allowing its US customers to personalize the tone of their audio through speech. Supported speakers will include the brand's own Echo family, as well as a few third-party options, such as the new Sonos Beam and Polk Command Bar. “Alexa, crank up the bass,” “Alexa, turn up treble,” or “Alexa, set TV mode.” It's as easy as that.
There are three supported bands (Bass, Midrange, Treble) that define audio frequency ranges, and different devices can be set to different outputs to achieve the right sound. Those who take their movies seriously may like to be able to set the front-facing speaker to ‘Bass' and another to ‘Treble' for a more immersive experience. Once the EQ is set to the listeners' preference, they will remain that way for any audio played subsequently. What sounded great during the movie may not be as suitable for a podcast? -- this can again be changed with a simple command.
Five preset modes make it easy for those who aren't audiophiles to get the right settings depending on what they are listening to -- movie, music, night, sport and TV. The developer blog, which details the new functions that are coming soon, does not state when or if this will be made available outside of the US in the near future.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Samsung overtakes Xiaomi to take top spot in Indian smartphone market: Counterpoint
- 'Is She Even Muslim Anymore?': After Mahira, Saba Qamar Gets Trolled for Smoking in Leaked Pics
- India’s Only Warm-Up Ahead of Test Series Provides Opportunity for Players to Audition for Spots
- India vs England: Team India Sweats it Out in Training Ahead of Warm-up Tie
- Coke Studio Pakistan's New Show Will Have Transgender Singers and We Couldn't Be Happier
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...