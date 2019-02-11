English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Alexa Can Now Play Your Favorite Radio Stations
You can now listen to all of your favorite radio stations using your Alexa enabled Amazon Echo device.
You can now listen to all of your favorite radio stations using your Alexa enabled Amazon Echo device.
Loading...
Amazon India has announced that its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant Alexa can now play over 350 radio stations. You can simply say “Alexa, what radio stations do you have” and listen to your favorite radio channels.
According to the company, you can tune in to live broadcast of 17 All India Radio stations in 14 Indian languages including All India Radio – Vividh Bharati, FM Gold, and Tamil. Amazon has also added special Alexa skills in which will work on channels like Radio City which is offering 14 Alexa skills as well as Radio One.
The company has also partnered with TuneIn and myTuner, and will be offering radio stations from across the world including BBC Radio 2, ESPN Radio and BBC Radio 5 Live. You can also activate the special skills for TuneIn by going to Alexa app or on the Alexa Skills Store official website.
Here’s how can add a radio station to your Amazon Echo device:
-Download the Amazon Alexa app on to your Android or iOS device
-Sign into the app with your Amazon ID and connect your Echo device to it
-If you have already signed in, just head over to the hamburger menu and search for the radio name you want to listen
-Once you get the results, click on the preferred radio station(s) and on the new page press the ‘Enable To Use’ button.
-After a few seconds, the skills should be enabled on your Echo device. Just say “Alexa play *radio name*”.
According to the company, you can tune in to live broadcast of 17 All India Radio stations in 14 Indian languages including All India Radio – Vividh Bharati, FM Gold, and Tamil. Amazon has also added special Alexa skills in which will work on channels like Radio City which is offering 14 Alexa skills as well as Radio One.
The company has also partnered with TuneIn and myTuner, and will be offering radio stations from across the world including BBC Radio 2, ESPN Radio and BBC Radio 5 Live. You can also activate the special skills for TuneIn by going to Alexa app or on the Alexa Skills Store official website.
Here’s how can add a radio station to your Amazon Echo device:
-Download the Amazon Alexa app on to your Android or iOS device
-Sign into the app with your Amazon ID and connect your Echo device to it
-If you have already signed in, just head over to the hamburger menu and search for the radio name you want to listen
-Once you get the results, click on the preferred radio station(s) and on the new page press the ‘Enable To Use’ button.
-After a few seconds, the skills should be enabled on your Echo device. Just say “Alexa play *radio name*”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Archana Puran Singh on Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show: It's A possibility
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results