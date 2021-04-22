Amazon Alexa Can Now Tell You Where To Find A Vaccine Nearby, And We Really Want This In India Too

Amazon Alexa enabled devices will now be able to tell users where they can find a COVID vaccine near them. At this time, the “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?” option is enabled for users in the US, and we really want this to be rolled out for users in India as well. However, Alexa can also share information about the COVID vaccine eligibility in as many as 85 other countries, and also find nearby testing sites. The latter was rolled out earlier this year. Amazon says that Alexa has already answered “tens of millions of questions related to COVID-19 from customers around the world”.

The new COVID vaccine functionality will be available on the Alexa assistant across all devices that it is available on, including the Amazon Echo smart speakers, the Amazon Fire TV devices as well as Android phones and the Apple iPhone with the Amazon Alexa app installed. It is expected that more countries will soon get this functionality as the COVID vaccinations are going ahead at full steam in most countries.

