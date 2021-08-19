Amazon Alexa now supports replies in award-winning Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, the e-commerce giant has announced. Indian customers can choose to add “Amit Ji’s" voice to their Alexa-enabled speakers by purchasing the plan from the shopping platform for an introductory price of Rs 149 for one year or a regular price tag of Rs 299. Once purchased, customers can interact with the actor’s voice using the wake word ‘Amit Ji.’ Amazon says that this experience includes stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more - all in the actor’s iconic baritone voice. Additionally, customers can also ask for music, set alarms and get weather updates as well.

It appears Amazon‘s virtual assistant in Amitabh Bachchan‘s voice will take inputs in both Hindi and English. Users can give commands like, “Amit Ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi" or “Amit Ji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye (play songs from Sholay)." Customers can also try fun commands such as"Amit Ji, tell us a funny story" to hear some fun behind-the-scenes info. Amazon notes that users can add a special touch to birthday celebrations with greetings in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice by saying, “Amit Ji, it’s my birthday."

Speaking over the development, Amitabh Bachchan, in a press note said, “working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity. I am excited that my well-wishers can now interact with me via this new medium, and looking forward to hear how they feel about this." Amazon says the company will “continue to enrich this experience as science evolves."

As mentioned, Amazon Echo users will need to purchase the experience from the shopping app or directly via speaker by saying the command, “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan," and listen to the instructions. Users can visit the regular shopping platform and search ‘Amitabh Bachchan – celebrity voice on Alexa.’

