Amazon Alexa Turns 3 In India And Many More Folks Are Saying Alexa, I Love You

Amazon’s Virtual Assistant Alexa will be three years young in India on February 15. The assistant, the very foundation of Amazon’s Echo line-up of smart speakers and smart displays, completes three years in India and there are some pretty interesting usage trends that have emerged with how Indians are interacting with their Amazon Echo smart speakers, Amazon Fire TV devices, on their smartphones, smart home setups and also third-party devices including speakers, wearables and computing devices. First things first, Amazon says that to commemorate the occasion, there will be special offers rolling out for anyone who wants to buy a new Echo device or smart home bundles. This limited time sale starts on the midnight of February 15 and will be Live for 24 hours on Amazon.in.

Amazon says that the Echo devices in Indian homes are used by all age groups, including children and senior citizens. Which is why music requests include everything from Baby Shark to Shree Hanuman Chalisa. Amazon says that customers in as many as 85% of the total pin codes in India, purchased an Echo device in 2020. “Be it the Echo device in the living room, 100+ Alexa built-in devices or your favourite smartphone, it is heart-warming to see users across the length and breadth of the country across age groups find value and adopt Alexa in their daily lives. For us its always Day 1 as we learn from our customers and continue to add new features, improving Alexa’s understanding on topics that matter to users locally,” says Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India. it is not just the larger cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, but also smaller towns like Spiti, Bundi, and Gadchiroli where Amazon Echo devices have been shipped.

It turns out that saying “Alexa, I Love You” is quite in vogue. Data suggests that Indians have been saying I Love You to Alexa as many as 19,000 times per day. And that is up 1200% from how many times users professed their love for Alexa, in 2019. Users are also chatting with Alexa on a wide range of topics, including playing music, managing to-do lists, setting alarms, telling kids’ stories, controlling smart lights and appliances, playing their Kindle and Audible audiobooks, asking for weather, cricket scores, and other real time information. Amazon says that users in India like talking to Alexa and are interacting millions of times each week in English, Hindi and Hinglish.

In a sign of the times in 2020, more users were depending on Alexa as they stayed more at home. Amazon says there has been a significant spike in user interactions with Alexa for guided meditation, workout music, games and learning skills as well as for mythology, devotional music, stories and shayari content.

At this time, the Amazon Alexa assistant is available in Amazon Echo smart speakers, Amazon Echo smart displays as well as a wide range of other gadgets including fitness trackers, smart TVs and laptops. There are, at present, more than 100 devices on sale in India, that have Alexa integrated. These are made by brands including HP, Bose, Sony, Samsung, Hero Electronics, and Boat. There are also six smartphones that have Alexa integrated, and these include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and the OnePlus Nord.