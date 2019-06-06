Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
2-min read

Amazon Alexa Will Soon Plan Your Family Night Out, Movie Dates And Book an Uber too

Today, customer exchanges with Alexa are generally either one-shot requests, like "Alexa, what's the weather?", or interactions that require multiple requests to complete more complex tasks.

IANS

Updated:June 6, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amazon Alexa Will Soon Plan Your Family Night Out, Movie Dates And Book an Uber too
Today, customer exchanges with Alexa are generally either one-shot requests, like "Alexa, what's the weather?", or interactions that require multiple requests to complete more complex tasks.
Loading...

Amazon's personal assistant Alexa will soon be able to execute a complete family night out experience where it may book the movie (and let you watch a trailer too), make a restaurant reservation and pre-book an Uber to take all of you there -- all seamlessly and in a jiffy. At its flagship "re:Mars" event here, the company showed a brief demo and announced that in the coming months, this and other multi-skill experiences will roll out to Alexa customers, initially in the US.

"We envision a world where customers will converse more naturally with Alexa: seamlessly transitioning between skills, asking questions, making choices, and speaking the same way they would with a friend, family member or co-worker," Rohit Prasad, Alexa Vice President and Head Scientist, told a packed house. "Our objective is to shift the cognitive burden from the customer to Alexa," Prasad added. Today, customer exchanges with Alexa are generally either one-shot requests, like "Alexa, what's the weather?", or interactions that require multiple requests to complete more complex tasks.

An Alexa customer planning a family movie night out must interact independently with multiple skills to find a list of local theatres playing a particular movie, identify a restaurant near one of them, and then purchase movie tickets, book a table, and perhaps order a ride. The cognitive burden of carrying information across skills -- such as time, number of people, and location -- rests with the customer. Enabling a new experience is a set of AI modules that work together to generate responses to customers' questions and requests.

The new approach to multi-turn dialogue also includes a separate AI module whose task is to decide when to switch between different skills -- which questions to pass to the restaurant search skill, for instance, and which to pass to the movie skill," informed Prasad. "With this new approach, Alexa will predict a customer's latent goal from the direction of the dialogue and proactively enable the conversation flow across topics and skills. This is a big leap for conversational AI," informed Prasad.

He also announced the developer preview of "Alexa Conversations", a new deep learning-based approach for skill developers to create more-natural voice experiences with less effort, fewer lines of code and less training data than before. The preview allows skill developers to create natural, flexible dialogues within a single skill; upcoming releases will allow developers to incorporate multiple skills into a single conversation. "It's way easier to build a complex voice experience with Alexa Conversations due to its underlying deep-learning-based dialog modeling," Prasad noted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram