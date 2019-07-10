Amazon And Google’s Friendship Takes The Next Step: YouTube on Fire TV and Prime Video on Android TV

It is indeed good to note that Amazon and Google are serious rekindled friendship and are also delivering on the promises made to consumers. The good news for everyone is that the official YouTube app is now available for the Amazon Fire TV platform while Prime Video is now on Android TV and also supports the Google Chromecast platform. In April, the two companies decided to let bygones be bygones. At the time, Amazon had promised to make the Prime Video streaming available for the Android TV smart TV platform and also add support for the Chromecast platform.

As things stand, Google had made the official YouTube app available for the Amazon Fire TV devices worldwide. The YouTube app can be downloaded on the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, and all Fire TV Edition smart TVs. It is expected that the YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will also be made available on the Fire TV platform later this year. The official YouTube app supports 4K HDR videos at 60 fps on supported TVs. The app also works with Amazon Alexa, which means you can use voice commands to watch videos on YouTube.

Amazon has also made the Prime Video streaming app available for the Android TV platform. This means that any televisions or streaming media players that run Android TV can download Prime Video from the Play Store. Additionally, Prime Video apps will also support Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in platforms via the smartphone and tablet apps.

This is indeed great news for customers who may have been missing this functionality on any of these platforms.