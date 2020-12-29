Amazon Announces First Mega Salary Days Sale for 2021: Check Out Dates, Deals & More

Amazon has the first iteration of its 'Mega Salary Days' sale for 2021 for buyers to kickstart the new year with top deals and offers on cameras, laptops, desktops, tablets, accessories, TVs, Appliances, Furniture, auto products, and more. The latest 'Mega Salary Days' sale will start on January 1 and will go on till January 3. Buyers can avail several bank offers on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards as well as EMI options during the sale. Products from brands like Samsung, LG, Godrej, Haier, IFB, Boat, Sony, JBL, and more will be on sale during the first 'Mega Salary Days' sale of 2021.

Large appliances will see up to a 40 percent discount, TVs will see an up to 30 percent off, sound bars will go for up to 30 percent discounted rates. Headphones, on the other hand will see up to 50 percent off during the 'Meda Salary Days' on Amazon.in. DSLR, mirrorless, and point and shoot cameras will start at a price of Rs 27,990 during the sale, while laptops and desktops will see discounts of up to Rs 30,000 whereas tablets will see a discount of up to 30 percent from various brands. Smartwatches and fitness trackers are being sold at up to 40 percent off on products or top brands.

Apart from gadgets and appliances, the 'Amazon Salary Days' will also witness discounts on sports products, automotive, furniture, home and decor, and professional tools. Amazon said that this is the company's way of welcome the New Year, bringing a host of exciting deals and offers for users to begin 2021.