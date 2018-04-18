English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Announces International Shopping From United States

Amazon's international shopping feature will display pricing, shipping costs and import duty estimates.

Reuters

Updated:April 18, 2018, 3:05 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)
Amazon.com Inc has launched an international shopping feature that will enable customers across the world to shop more than 45 million items that can be shipped to their country from the United States.

The international shopping feature, which is available on a mobile browser and the mobile app for both iOS and Android devices, has been extended to users to purchase products outside their home markets and is available in five languages, including Spanish, English, simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese and German, Amazon said on Tuesday.

It will allow customers to shop in 25 currencies, with more languages and currencies to be added in 2018. Customers can also choose from different shipping options and delivery speeds.

The international shopping feature will display pricing, shipping costs and import duty estimates, with Amazon managing courier service and customs clearance in case of potential surprises at the time of purchase or delivery.

Recently, Amazon India has also announced its Samsung 20-20 Carnival wherein the e-commerce platform is offering discounts and cashbacks on select Samsung smartphones. In addition to these, the website is also offering no-cost EMIs on select bank credit and debit cards as well as exchange offers for buyers on select smartphones.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
