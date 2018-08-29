Amazon Announces New Alexa Voice Commands For Prime Music Users

Amazon Music today announced the launch of new voice features on Alexa which will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Music. The new features have been designed for both the mobile app as well as on Echo family devices. With the new features, Amazon Prime Music listeners can now use voice to ask Alexa to play their favourite songs. Also launching today is the ability to create new playlist(s) or add to the existing playlists just by asking the same to Alexa. This will also eliminate any need for searching or browsing.The new feature will also allow listeners to ask for their recently played songs or even those they haven’t heard in a while by artist, genre or time to ease the entire music listening experience. Commands like “Alexa, play music that I was listening to last week” or “Alexa, play me the Arijit Singh song I was listening to three weeks ago” are a prime example of how the feature will work.In addition, Amazon has announced the ability to ask Alexa to update playlists through voice commands. Commands like “Alexa create a new playlist from this song” or "add a song from their play queue" to an existing personal playlist will make it easier to track and explore music for the users.Users can now ask for recently played music by artist, genre, or time. For example:“Alexa, play me songs which I recently played”“Alexa, play me the Arijit Singh song I listened to last month”“Alexa, play me hip-hop music I was listening to three weeks ago”Or even try, “Alexa, play music that I was listening to earlier today”Commands for listening to older song selections may include:“Alexa, play songs I haven’t heard in a while”“Alexa, play Rihanna songs I haven’t heard in a while”“Alexa, play rock songs I haven’t heard recently”While listening to Amazon Prime Music on Echo family devices, add a new song to a playlist, or create a new one by asking:“Alexa, create a new playlist”“Alexa, create a workout playlist”“Alexa, create the playlist ‘My favorite hits’”“Alexa, add this song to my playlist”