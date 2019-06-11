Take the pledge to vote

Amazon Apple Days Sale: Discounts and Offers on iPhone XR, MacBook Air, Apple Watch and More

The Apple Days sale will be running through this week starting June 10 going on till Friday, June 14.

News18.com

June 11, 2019
Amazon India has announced a special sale for all Apple product lovers. The Apple Days sale will be running through this week starting June 10 going on till Friday, June 14. The sale will witness discounts on iPhones and MacBooks while there will be various deals on iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more.

The iPhone X (64GB) will be available at a low price of Rs 67,999. Customers also get up to Rs 17,900 off on iPhone XR (128GB) while the iPhone XR (64GB) will start as low as Rs 58,999. Both the variants get an additional 10 percent instant bank discount when consumers use an HDFC Bank Debit or Credit card.

There is a discount of up to Rs 3,500 on select iPad models and up to Rs 5,500 off on the Apple Watch. In the audio department, customers can avail up to Rs 5,800 discount on Apple Beats headphones and earphones as well as deals on Apple accessories like AirPods, leather cases and lightning docks.

Here are all the offers listed by Amazon:

· iPhone 6S for INR 29,900 INR 28,999 + 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards

· iPhone 7 32GB for INR 39,900 INR 37,999

· iPhone 7 Plus 32GB for INR 49,900 INR 48,999

· iPhone 8 64GB for INR 67,940 INR 56,999

· iPhone 8 Plus 64GB for INR 77,560 INR 65,990

· iPhone XR 128GB for INR 81,900 INR 63,999 + 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards

· iPhone XR 64GB for INR 76,900 INR 58,999 + 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards

· iPhone XS 64GB for INR 99,900 INR 94,900

· iPhone XS Max 64GB for INR 1,09,900 INR 1,04,900
