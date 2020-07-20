Amazon Apple Days Sale Goes Live With Discounts on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and More

The Amazon Apple Days sale has begun where the e-commerce giant has listed discounts and offers on the iPhone 11 series, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more. Amazon India recently announced the special sale for Apple products that kicked of yesterday and is expected to go on for a week until July 25.

Customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 11 series at a discounted price as there is a flat discount of Rs 5,400. There will also be an additional discount of Rs 4,000 that the customers can get on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. This essentially means that the starting price of the iPhone 11 would go down from Rs 68,300 to Rs 58,900. The sale also includes the three-year-old iPhone 8 Plus that will be available at a starting price of Rs 41,500.

The Amazon Apple Days will also offer deals on certain iPad models where customers can get a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on iPad and flat Rs 1,000 off on Apple Watch Series 3 with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. There is also an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the Apple Macbook Pro for customers using an HDFC Debit or Credit Card. Expect no-cost EMI option to be available on most of the products as well.