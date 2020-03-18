Amazon Apple Days Sale: iPhone XR at Rs 48,899, Discounts on iPhone XS, and More

The Amazon Apple Days sale is currently running on Amazon India where customers can avail offers and discounts on various Apple products. The sale began on Tuesday, March 17 and will continue till Saturday, March 21. Apart from discounts, customers can avail no-cost EMI and additional discounts using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. There is also an additional discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max for Amazon Prime members.

The latest iPhone 11 series is available with additional discount where Apple is offering, exchange offers of up to Rs 10,200 as well as no-cost-EMI. There is an additional Rs 6,000 instant discount with HDFC Credit and Debit cards on the smartphone.

All variants of the iPhone XS Max are selling at discounted prices and the iPhone 8 256GB storage variant is currently selling at Rs 40,999. The iPhone XR 64GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 48,899 while the 128GB and 256GB storage variants are available at Rs 53,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively. Specifically the Black colour option of the iPhone XR 128GB is priced at Rs 50,900. There also no-cost-EMI offers available on Amazon Pay card and ZestMoney.

The iPhone XS 512GB variant is selling for a slashed price of Rs 79,000, available in both gold and silver colour options. Notably, the 256GB storage variant of iPhone XS is priced at Rs 1,03,900 and is available with no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Apart from the iPhone range, Apple has slashed the prices of the latest MacBook Air. The 128GB variant is selling for Rs 93,120 and while the 512GB version is selling at Rs 1,09,900. There are also some discounts on other MacBook products including the MacBook Pro. Other than that, limited models of the Apple Watch are selling for as low as Rs 20,900 while there are special discounts on the 11-inch iPad Pro through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards.

