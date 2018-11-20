English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon, Apple Deal Win-Win Game For Both: Counterpoint
Apple has sealed a deal with retail giant Amazon to sell its range of products which is a win-win game for both the tech titans, market research firm Counterpoint Research has said.
Apple Cuts Production Orders For All Three New iPhone Models: Report
Loading...
Aiming to boost sales in the wake of weaker-than-expected demand for new iPhone models, Apple has sealed a deal with retail giant Amazon to sell its range of products which is a win-win game for both the tech titans, market research firm Counterpoint Research has said. According to Counterpoint, the move would allow the Cupertino-based giant to better manage pricing, warranties and the overall customer experience.
Third party vendors who are selling on Amazon's platform will be phased out by January 2019, Maurice Klaehne, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, wrote in a post on Sunday. "Apple is attempting to regain control over its iPhone sales on one of the biggest online channels. Third-party vendors were selling on Amazon and it was near impossible for Apple to control the supply chain, assure quality control, price," Klaehne added.
The move is likely to affect the third party vendors who sell new and refurbished Apple products on the e-commerce platform. "Not only will this affect many smaller businesses in terms of iPhone sales, their service offerings will also be affected. The refurbished and repair market will also take a hit as companies will either have to move off the Amazon platform or go through the authorisation process," noted Klaehne.
The retail major would gain with the agreement. Amazon does not compete with its own hardware or bundling opportunities directly with phones, wearables or even directly with tablets; Amazon's Kindle Fire range is aimed at a different segment than the iPad. The agreement gives Amazon sales and analytics on a segment of the phone market it has hitherto had limited information on-the premium/flagship market, according to Counterpoint.
Amazon's volume sweet spot is in the much lower price tiers. Counterpoint estimated the weighted average selling price (ASP) of phones selling on Amazon to be under $250.
Third party vendors who are selling on Amazon's platform will be phased out by January 2019, Maurice Klaehne, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, wrote in a post on Sunday. "Apple is attempting to regain control over its iPhone sales on one of the biggest online channels. Third-party vendors were selling on Amazon and it was near impossible for Apple to control the supply chain, assure quality control, price," Klaehne added.
The move is likely to affect the third party vendors who sell new and refurbished Apple products on the e-commerce platform. "Not only will this affect many smaller businesses in terms of iPhone sales, their service offerings will also be affected. The refurbished and repair market will also take a hit as companies will either have to move off the Amazon platform or go through the authorisation process," noted Klaehne.
The retail major would gain with the agreement. Amazon does not compete with its own hardware or bundling opportunities directly with phones, wearables or even directly with tablets; Amazon's Kindle Fire range is aimed at a different segment than the iPad. The agreement gives Amazon sales and analytics on a segment of the phone market it has hitherto had limited information on-the premium/flagship market, according to Counterpoint.
Amazon's volume sweet spot is in the much lower price tiers. Counterpoint estimated the weighted average selling price (ASP) of phones selling on Amazon to be under $250.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disheartened by Thugs of Hindostan’s Poor Box Office Run, Exhibitors Demand Refund
- WATCH | Sunil Chhetri Calls for Reworked Allocation of AFC Cup Slots
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Marvel Reveals the Official Timeline of MCU
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...