English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More
Amazon, as a part of the Apple Fest, is selling the iPhone XS Max 64GB at Rs 104,900, down from its launch price of Rs 109,900.
Amazon Apple Fest: Discounts on iPhone X, XR, MacBook Air, iPad Pro And More in Lineup
Loading...
Amazon is running a limited-period sale on select Apple products this week. The sale went live on February 15 and will continue through February 21. During the sale the ICICI Bank customers can get 5 percent instant discount on making payment using debit or credit card. One can also avail no cost EMI option, as well as exchange offers on the discounted products.
The e-commerce giant is also offering a discount of up to Rs 16,000 on iPhones, up to Rs 15,000 off on MacBooks and attractive deals on iPads as well as Apple Watch.
Amazon, as a part of the Apple Fest, is selling the iPhone XS Max 64GB at Rs 104,900, down from its launch price of Rs 109,900. Similarly, the 256GB and 512GB variants of the phone have also been discounted.
The iPhone XS 256GB can be grabbed for Rs 109,900, down Rs 5,000 from its launch price. Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 16,901 on the 64GB storage version of iPhone X with the sale amount being Rs 74,999 instead of Rs 91,900. The 256GB storage version of iPhone X is priced at Rs 87,999– down Rs 20,931 from the original price of Rs 1,08,930.
You can avail up to Rs 15,000 off on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2018 and 12-inch MacBook models. The recently launched MacBook Air 2018 is available for Rs 1,05,900 as against its retail price of Rs 1,14,900. Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 10,148 on 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro (WiFi, 64GB,) that is available for Rs 47,752 instead of Rs 57,900 (Gold).
The e-commerce giant is also offering a discount of up to Rs 16,000 on iPhones, up to Rs 15,000 off on MacBooks and attractive deals on iPads as well as Apple Watch.
Amazon, as a part of the Apple Fest, is selling the iPhone XS Max 64GB at Rs 104,900, down from its launch price of Rs 109,900. Similarly, the 256GB and 512GB variants of the phone have also been discounted.
The iPhone XS 256GB can be grabbed for Rs 109,900, down Rs 5,000 from its launch price. Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 16,901 on the 64GB storage version of iPhone X with the sale amount being Rs 74,999 instead of Rs 91,900. The 256GB storage version of iPhone X is priced at Rs 87,999– down Rs 20,931 from the original price of Rs 1,08,930.
You can avail up to Rs 15,000 off on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2018 and 12-inch MacBook models. The recently launched MacBook Air 2018 is available for Rs 1,05,900 as against its retail price of Rs 1,14,900. Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 10,148 on 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro (WiFi, 64GB,) that is available for Rs 47,752 instead of Rs 57,900 (Gold).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why So Serious? Artist Makes Eminem Finally 'Smile' and the Results are Truly Horrifying
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
- Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa Wins Laureus Sport for Good Honour
- Pulwama Terror Attack: You Can Now Donate to Help Families of CRPF Martyrs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results