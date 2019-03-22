Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhone X, Apple Watch, MacBook And More

Amazon India has just rolled out the Apple Fest sale once again offering discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch, iPad and more. The sale will be on from March 22 to March 28 and apart from discounts will also offer no-cost EMI options and bundled payment offers.Amazon has tied up with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to offer payment-based deals during the sale.During the sale, Amazon will be selling the iPhone X at a discounted price of Rs 73,999, the iPhone XR from Rs. 67,999, while the iPhone 6S will be available at Rs 27,999 down from Rs 29,900. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone 7 will be available with no-cost EMI payment options.The sixth-generation iPad will also see discount and will be offered at Rs 24,990 down from its original cost of Rs 28,000. Apple's MacBook range is being sold with discounts worth up to Rs 15,000 with three-month no-cost EMI offers.The Apple Watch series 3 is also on sale and will be offered for Rs 23,990 (original cost Rs. 28,900) during the sale. You can also avail a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months with all major credit and debit cards. The sale is also offering no-cost EMI options on iPad accessories including smart cases and the Apple Pencil. Mac accessories including chargers, keyboard, and others will also be available with no-cost EMI payment options.