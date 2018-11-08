Amazon Audible Launched in India, Membership Starts from Rs 199 Per Month

Amazon has finally launched the long-awaited audiobook service audible service in India. It’s a second subscription-based service launched by the online retail behemoth after Prime. This will complement the Kindle subscription services that Amazon offers in India. Audible is currently offered as a 30 day trial for all users and a 90 day trial for Prime members, following which the service will be available for a subscription of Rs 199 per month. Audible is also offering standalone one month, six months and 12 months membership at an introductory pricing of Rs 299, Rs 1,345 and Rs 2,332 respectively.Acquired by Amazon in 2008 for $300 million, Audible sells digital audio-books, radio and TV programmes as well as audio versions of magazines and newspapers including The New York Times. The audio books get added to your book catalogue without any time limits. Even if you cancel your subscription at any point, the books you’ve downloaded will remain in your Audible library for future access. There is no Amazon Pay or UPI payment options as yet, although it could be added when the service comes out of beta.The Audible launch is Amazon's latest attempt at expanding its footprint in the Indian market. The Amazon Audible audiobook service is currently in its beta stage, but its final rollout can be expected anytime soon.