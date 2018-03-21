English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amazon Becomes Second-Most Valuable Company in The World, Tops Alphabet
Amazon shares finished up 2.69 percent at $1,586.51, for a market capitalisation of $768 billion, underscoring Wall Street's confidence in its relentless expansion into cloud computing, groceries and other new businesses.
Amazon Becomes Second-Most Valuable Company in The World, Tops Alphabet (Photo: Reuters)
Amazon.com became the second most valuable publicly listed U.S. company on Tuesday, surpassing Google parent Alphabet for the first time. Amazon shares finished up 2.69 percent at $1,586.51, for a market capitalisation of $768 billion, underscoring Wall Street's confidence in its relentless expansion into cloud computing, groceries and other new businesses.
Also Read: Facebook Security Chief Likely to Leave Amid Alleged Data Breach: Report
Alphabet lost 0.39 percent, trimming its stock market value to $762 billion, as Wall Street fretted about regulatory fallout following revelations that a political consulting firm had improperly obtained personal data on 50 million Facebook users. Together, Alphabet and Facebook dominate online advertising. They have previously faced government criticism for how they employ their user data.
Amazon's stock has surged 81 percent over the past year, through Monday, bolstered by scorchingly fast revenue growth as more shopping moves online and businesses shift their computing operations to the cloud, where Amazon Web Services leads the market. "They're using their cash flow to develop new businesses," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "They could have Apple in their sights at some point."
Also Read: Google Launches News Initiative to Combat Fake News
Seattle-based Amazon dislodged Microsoft Corp as the No. 3 U.S. company by market capitalisation in February. Apple is the world's most valuable publicly listed company, with a market capitalisation of $889 billion. Obviously, past stock gains are not a reliable predictor of future performance, and the surge in Amazon shares in recent years has been exceptional by most standards. But if Amazon's stock were to keep growing on the trajectory seen over the past year, its market capitalisation would hit $1 trillion in late August.
Apple's market cap would reach $1 trillion around a month later if its stock price continued to rise at the 25 percent pace seen over the past year. Alphabet's stock has risen 4 percent so far in 2018 and is up 26 percent in the past year. The median of analyst price targets for the three companies put Amazon's market capitalisation at $823 billion, Alphabet's at $914 billion and Apple's at $989 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Security Chief Likely to Leave Amid Alleged Data Breach: Report
Alphabet lost 0.39 percent, trimming its stock market value to $762 billion, as Wall Street fretted about regulatory fallout following revelations that a political consulting firm had improperly obtained personal data on 50 million Facebook users. Together, Alphabet and Facebook dominate online advertising. They have previously faced government criticism for how they employ their user data.
Amazon's stock has surged 81 percent over the past year, through Monday, bolstered by scorchingly fast revenue growth as more shopping moves online and businesses shift their computing operations to the cloud, where Amazon Web Services leads the market. "They're using their cash flow to develop new businesses," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "They could have Apple in their sights at some point."
Also Read: Google Launches News Initiative to Combat Fake News
Seattle-based Amazon dislodged Microsoft Corp as the No. 3 U.S. company by market capitalisation in February. Apple is the world's most valuable publicly listed company, with a market capitalisation of $889 billion. Obviously, past stock gains are not a reliable predictor of future performance, and the surge in Amazon shares in recent years has been exceptional by most standards. But if Amazon's stock were to keep growing on the trajectory seen over the past year, its market capitalisation would hit $1 trillion in late August.
Apple's market cap would reach $1 trillion around a month later if its stock price continued to rise at the 25 percent pace seen over the past year. Alphabet's stock has risen 4 percent so far in 2018 and is up 26 percent in the past year. The median of analyst price targets for the three companies put Amazon's market capitalisation at $823 billion, Alphabet's at $914 billion and Apple's at $989 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Women In Kerala Are Posting Photos Of 'Bare Chest' With Watermelons On Facebook
- Always Looked Up to Dhoni, Comparisons With Him Unfair: Karthik
- Amazon Becomes Second-Most Valuable Company in The World, Tops Alphabet
- Desi Twitter Comes Up With Its Own Version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and It is Hilarious
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock