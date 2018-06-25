English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amazon Brings Its Kid-Friendly FreeTime Unlimited App to iOS
Launched five-and-half-years back, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is essentially the e-commerce giant's subscription service for children aged between 3-12 years.
Amazon Brings Its Kid-Friendly FreeTime Unlimited App to iOS (Representative image: Reuters)
Amazon has started rolling out its "FreeTime Unlimited" service that houses collections of television shows, books and movies for children from Disney, Nickelodeon amd more, on iOS devices. Launched five-and-half-years back, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is essentially the e-commerce giant's subscription service for children aged between 3-12 years that gives unlimited access to over 10,000 books, movies and TV shows starting at $2.99 for one user per month for Prime members.
Also Read: OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update
The subscription charges goes up to $9.99 per month for non-Prime members for a family plan of up to four users across various devices such as tablets, phones, e-readers and smart speakers. "At launch, Amazon is offering a 30-day trial of 'FreeTime Unlimited' to iOS users," The Verge reported on Friday. The service was initially launced exclusively for Amazon hardware and was made available to Android devices last year.
Also Read: Alcatel 1 Android Go Smartphone With 1GB RAM, 18:9 Display Launched
However, since Apple does not allow third-party apps to control and adjust settings in a way that would keep children from exiting the app, parents would have to keep an eye on children using iPads or other iOS devices, the report added.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update
The subscription charges goes up to $9.99 per month for non-Prime members for a family plan of up to four users across various devices such as tablets, phones, e-readers and smart speakers. "At launch, Amazon is offering a 30-day trial of 'FreeTime Unlimited' to iOS users," The Verge reported on Friday. The service was initially launced exclusively for Amazon hardware and was made available to Android devices last year.
Also Read: Alcatel 1 Android Go Smartphone With 1GB RAM, 18:9 Display Launched
However, since Apple does not allow third-party apps to control and adjust settings in a way that would keep children from exiting the app, parents would have to keep an eye on children using iPads or other iOS devices, the report added.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed