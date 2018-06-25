Amazon Brings Its Kid-Friendly FreeTime Unlimited App to iOS

Amazon has started rolling out its "FreeTime Unlimited" service that houses collections of television shows, books and movies for children from Disney, Nickelodeon amd more, on iOS devices. Launched five-and-half-years back, Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is essentially the e-commerce giant's subscription service for children aged between 3-12 years that gives unlimited access to over 10,000 books, movies and TV shows starting at $2.99 for one user per month for Prime members.The subscription charges goes up to $9.99 per month for non-Prime members for a family plan of up to four users across various devices such as tablets, phones, e-readers and smart speakers. "At launch, Amazon is offering a 30-day trial of 'FreeTime Unlimited' to iOS users," The Verge reported on Friday. The service was initially launced exclusively for Amazon hardware and was made available to Android devices last year.However, since Apple does not allow third-party apps to control and adjust settings in a way that would keep children from exiting the app, parents would have to keep an eye on children using iPads or other iOS devices, the report added.