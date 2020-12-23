Amazon Brings Netflix to Echo Show Smart Displays And Introduces New Video Home Page

Amazon today announced that its Echo Show smart display's now have a Netflix app, that allows users to watch their favourite shows and movies straight from the display itself. While makin the anouncement, Amazon said that Echo Show users are watching twice as much video content on their smart displays as compared to this time last year from streaming services like Prime Video. Amazon says that Netflix will add to the entertainment options that the Echo Show devices offer to their users.

With Netflix now bring available on Amazon Echo Show devices, customers will have access to the full Netflix catalog to search, browse, pause, resume, and stream movies or TV shows, including Netflix. Alexa will make searching and browsing for movies and TV shows simple and hands-free as it will allow users to stream their vavourite content using voice command. Users just need to say things like, “Alexa, show me comedy movies on Netflix” or “Alexa, find action movies on Netflix,” no matter where they are in the room.

“We are excited to add Netflix to our list of content providers on Echo Show and bring the convenience of Alexa to even more Netflix members,” Heather Zorn, Director, Alexa Entertainment said while making the announcement. Users simply need say, “Alexa, open Netflix” and log into your profile to get started, the company said.

Apart from adding Netflix as a content provider for Echo Show devices, Amazon also said that it recently introduced a new video home page to provide customised recommendations for what to watch next. Users simply need to say, “Alexa, open video home.” New video detail pages also offer more information on the selected series or movie at a glance.