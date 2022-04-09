CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Amazon Calls for Election Re-run After Workers Voted for First US Union
1-MIN READ

Amazon Calls for Election Re-run After Workers Voted for First US Union

The US National Labour Relations Board had no immediate comment. An attorney for the Amazon Labor Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon.com Inc on Friday called for a rerun of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company's first U.S. union, claiming in a statement that actions by the U.S. labor board and workerorganizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

Amazon Inc on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company’s first US union, claiming in a statement that actions by the US labour board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

first published:April 09, 2022, 16:00 IST