Amazon Calls for Election Re-run After Workers Voted for First US Union

Amazon Inc on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company’s first US union, claiming in a statement that actions by the US labour board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The US National Labour Relations Board had no immediate comment. An attorney for the Amazon Labour Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

