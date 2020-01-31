Amazon Confirms That Amazon Pay is Getting UPI on The Apple iPhone

Amazon has confirmed that they are indeed rolling out UPI for Amazon Pay for Apple iPhone users in India. This conformation comes after we reported yesterday that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was now indeed available for the Amazon Shopping app for the Apple iPhone (Read report here). It is after almost an year since the Amazon Shopping app for Android got the UPI payments feature, which allowed users to make payments via their UPI linked bank accounts. "We continuously look for ways to make customers’ lives easier. Towards this, we have extended Amazon Pay UPI to iOS devices," says Mahendra Nerurkar, Head of Amazon Pay, in a statement shared with News18.

To get the Amazon Pay UPI feature on the Apple iPhone, you will have to download and install the new Amazon India Online Shopping app from the App Store. Chances are, you will be using the older Amazon – Shopping made easy app, which is also used in many other countries. The latter app doesn’t allow UPI set-up and will redirect you to download the Amazon India Online Shopping app before you can proceed to set up and enable UPI payments on your Amazon account.

Once set up, the UPI option is available for payments, sending money and receiving money. (Image: News18)

After signing into the Amazon India Online Shopping app, you need to go into the Amazon Pay settings and select the ‘set up UPI’ option. This then follows the standard method of verifying the SIM card in the iPhone at the time, the mobile number and lists the bank accounts registered with the mobile number. You select the account you want to link with UPI and in case you already have UPI PIN set up for your account, the app will notify you and proceed with completing the set-up. If you need to set up the PIN, you will be able to do so at this stage. What you will get is a XXX@YPL UPI account. Amazon has partnered with Axis Bank for the UPI payments option for the iOS app as well.

The UPI payments option is now available as one of the payments options when you check out to complete the purchase of whatever is there in the shopping cart. The Amazon Pay UPI in the Amazon India Online Shopping app offer a full gamut of options—make payments for the shopping done on Amazon India, scan a QR code, send money and request money.

UPI has been developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The UPI platform registered as many as 1.3 billion transactions in December, according to the latest NPCI data. This is a 111% increase over the same period in the year before and also continued the steady increase as also seen the preceding months. Amazon is competing with Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay in India, to name a few, and these popular mobile payment platforms also rely heavily on UPI as a method for payments.

