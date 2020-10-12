Amazon Crucible, Its Big Plan to Rival PUBG, Fortnite and Call of Duty, Has Officially Failed

Amazon Crucible, its big bet on gaming and specifically Battle Royale, has failed. Its free-to-play, third-person shooter game has been officially cancelled nearly four months after launching. The announcement came last week on Crucible's official website where the developers stated that the game did not "see a healthy, sustainable future." Instead, the core team will now focus on upcoming projects from Amazon Games such as New World which is Amazon's second massively multiplayer online game (MMO), due next year. Crucible that was launched in May was pushed back to a closed beta programme in July to make more improvements.

On its website, the Crucible team has further added that the developers would be hosting a final playtest and community celebration in the coming weeks. Following that, the game's matchmaking service will be shut down first, while peer-to-peer "custom games" will continue to work until November 9. Crucible has already disabled credit purchases within the game, and users with outstanding purchases are being offered a refund. To learn more about the refund process, users can find relevant information on its support page.

Amazon first announced Crucible back in 2016 and launched it this year amid growing interest in gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. The e-commerce giant with Crucible hoped to rival major titles like Fortnite, Overwatch and League of Legends. Amazon's second major title New World was also slated to release this year but the developers delayed that to an undefined spring 2021 date. Additionally, the company has announced the release of Pac-Man Live Studio, a revamped version of the classic Pac-Man on Twitch this year.

Meanwhile, Amazon's ambition to tap into the online gaming segment remains high with the launch of Luna streaming video game service last month. With Luna, the company hopes to rival Apple's Arcade, Microsoft's xCloud and Google Stadia that are already making huge developments in the cloud gaming segment.