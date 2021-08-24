Amazon Down for Some Users Globally, Company Promises Fix Soon

Amazon app is seemingly down for some users globally. According to multiple posts on Twitter, users are seeing a ‘CS11’ error when they are trying to access the app and check past orders. According to the downtime tracker, DownDetector, some users are also facing errors in India. According to the tracker, many users have been facing issues since 10 AM IST earlier today (August 10), and it peaked at 2 PM IST. The website further shows that 51 percent of users reported errors with the app, while 32 percent are facing issues with the website. 17 percent of Amazon users are facing errors while placing orders, the website adds.

In a reply to Gadgets 360, the e-commerce giant acknowledged the problem and promised to bring a fix. The statement to the publication reads, “We’re sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue." The cause of the error remains unclear, though the publication adds that Amazon iOS users are seemingly affected by the bug. It is reported that the Amazon app for Android is functioning without error. When we tried to access the app on iOS, we didn’t face any errors.

You app is correctly down in Germany… @amazon— Alberto Galan (@AlbertoGalan92) August 24, 2021

Like my tweet if you are having trouble with @amazon app.Hey #amazon pls don’t go down this often. Only time I shop and the app is down. pic.twitter.com/R6ZpI2ula1 — Ken Higgins (@FunniKen) August 24, 2021

@AmazonHelp I cannot access my account on the app, it just shows an error message saying Something went wrong with a link taking you back to home page. Anyone else having issues with @AmazonUK on app or website? @AmazonHelp when will this be sorted please? TIA #amazon pic.twitter.com/9b0DZpPSgz— Helen Starling (@HelenStarling9) August 24, 2021

Apart from India, users in the US and parts of Europe also appear to be affected. Some of the affected users on Twitter highlighted that the issues persist even after reinstalling the app. More details over the cause of the outage is expected from Amazon soon.

