Amazon Echo Buds 2 Unveiled With More Compact Design, Active Noise Cancellation and More

E-commerce giant Amazon has unveiled its latest product - the second generation of its truly wireless earphones, the Amazon Echo Buds 2. The new earbuds come as an improvement over the first generation with a more compact design and added features like active noise cancellation and wireless charging. The new Amazon Echo Buds 2 are priced at USD 119.99 (roughly Rs 9,000) for the model without wireless charging adn $139.99 (roughly Rs 10,500) for a case with wireless charging. Both have been launched at an introductory price of $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,500) for the standard case and $119.99 (roughly Rs 9,000) for the wireless charging case. The new Echo Buds will go on sale in the United States on May 13. The Amazon Echo Buds 2 have been launched in two colour options - white and black.

The new Amazon Echo Buds 2 come with a smaller size - the new earbuds are 20 percent smaller than their predecessor. Amazon has given the new Echo Buds a comfort-focused design that includes a vent to reduce unwanted ear pressure. The company has shortened the nozzle also in order to prevent the TWS earphones from sitting as deep in the ear canal, and the external depth of the earbud has been reduced to provide for a better fit. The ear tips are also over-shaped now and users get two sizes of optional wing tips in the box.

The exterior of the Amazon Echo Buds 2 also comes with a matte finish, as opposed to the glossy touch surface on the original Echo Buds.

The Active Noise Cancellation on the Amazon Echo Buds 2 has also been developed in-house from the company, instead of outsourcing the noise-reduction technology from Bose, like the previous generation. The company says that the Echo Buds 2 can cancel “twice as much noise" as before. Users can also adjust the amount of ambient noise that comes through the earbuds in Passtrough mode. Amazon also claims that the sound quality on the earbuds has been improved. “The premium speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback, delivering vibrant melodies and clear spoken word," Amazon said in a press release.

The new Echo Buds are also IPX4 rated for water and sweat protection, which Amazon says should cover any exercise and “light rain." The company also claims that the microphones on the new earbuds have been improved too and are optimised to capture lower frequencies as compared to the prior generation.

The battery life on the new Amazon Echo Buds 2 is claimed to last 5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. Add to that two full charges that are provided by the case, taking the total battery life to 15 hours. The earphones can charge for around two hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charge.

